Product Owner, Corporate Action

Neha Verma is Product Owner- Specializing in Product Strategy and Commercials for Corporate Actions Data, and Managed Services at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Neha is responsible for the product strategy and business development of the Managed Corporate Actions (MCA) business. She partners closely with global stakeholders to define product vision and ensure alignment between client needs, business objectives, and technology solutions.

Neha has 13+ years of experience in financial services, with expertise in product development, solution design, and commercial strategy. She joined the product team in 2011 combining commercial insight with a client-first approach.

Neha holds a master’s degree in finance from NIILM-CMS Business School.