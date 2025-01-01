Associate, Scorecards, Risk Solutions

Natalia Ilina is part of the EMEA Scorecard team within Data, Valuations & Risk Analytics, based in London. She works with credit-sensitive institutions — including banks, insurers and asset managers/funds — to strengthen their internal rating systems across low-default asset classes such as corporates, financial institutions, specialized lending, and public finance. Throughout her career, she has been deeply engaged in the credit rating industry as a rating analyst, criteria developer, and rating advisor.