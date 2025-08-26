Najy Nahkle

Director, Investor Relations

Najy carries more than 15 years of experience in capital surveillance and targeting advisory services. He is the Director of the Healthcare Capital Surveillance and Targeting Advisory team within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He also serves as Co-Head of the Activist Committee at S&P Global. Najy has vast expertise in investor relations best practices and possesses a deep knowledge of the capital markets. Najy is also experienced in identifying and tracking activist investors through broker accumulations, cash-settled swaps, and other derivative instruments.