Associate Research Analyst, Metals and Mining Research

Naditha Manubag is an Associate Research Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research Team.

She is based in the Philippines as a member of the Mine Economics team which focuses on cash-flow and cost analysis of mine models in various commodities. Naditha is a licensed mining engineer who earned her BSc degree in Mining Engineering from the University of the Philippines and has experience working in an underground gold mine before joining S&P Global Commodity Insights.