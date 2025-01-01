S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Associate Research Analyst, Metals and Mining Research
Naditha Manubag is an Associate Research Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research Team.
She is based in the Philippines as a member of the Mine Economics team which focuses on cash-flow and cost analysis of mine models in various commodities. Naditha is a licensed mining engineer who earned her BSc degree in Mining Engineering from the University of the Philippines and has experience working in an underground gold mine before joining S&P Global Commodity Insights.