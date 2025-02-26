Lorraine Morard

Senior Research Analyst, Light Vehicle Sales Forecast, EMEA

In her role, she serves as the forecasting expert for three key markets: France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Additionally, she is responsible for the France Sales-based Powertrain Forecast, delivering light vehicle sales forecasts at the powertrain level.

In 2017, Lorraine began her career at IHS Markit (now part of S&P Global) as an intern in the Frankfurt office, working with the Automotive Advisory Team. She subsequently transitioned to the forecasting team and is now based in the Paris office.

Prior to joining IHS Markit, Lorraine completed a two-year apprenticeship at PSA, where she worked as a product manager assistant for the Citroen brand.

Lorraine holds a master’s degree in business development with a specialization in Marketing from Novancia Business School.