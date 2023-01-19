Turloch Mooney

Global Head of Port Intelligence & Analytics

Turloch John Mooney is an innovative leader in maritime data and analytics, currently serving as the Global Head of Port Intelligence & Analytics at S&P Global.

He is a co-founder of the annual World Bank / S&P Global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), a pioneering initiative that offers invaluable insights into global container port efficiency. The CPPI has become a key benchmark in the maritime industry, guiding stakeholders toward improved operational performance and strategic decision-making.

Turloch’s professional journey began in the public sector, where he served as a Press Officer for the Government of Ireland, managing national media campaigns related to youth education. His work in the maritime sector began in the late 1990s in Hong Kong when he joined Lloyd’s of London Press. He was a member of the Advisory Board of Supply Chain Asia and worked for the Geneva-based International Air Transport Association (IATA), where he led initiatives to enhance compliance products for the airline cargo industry.

Turloch holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, History, and Anthropology from the National University of Ireland, along with a Postgraduate Diploma in Communications and a Master’s degree in International Relations, focusing on Economics and Law, from the University of Limerick. This diverse education equips him with a unique perspective on the intersections of global trade, economics and politics.

In his current role at S&P Global, Turloch has been instrumental in advancing maritime data analytics. He has led numerous high-profile projects, including comprehensive diagnostic studies for major global ports in the Middle East and Asia, aimed at improving operational performance and competitiveness. His collaborative approach fosters innovation within S&P Global’s maritime data solutions.

Fluent in English and proficient in Mandarin Chinese, Turloch has worked across various regions, including Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. His dedication to enhancing port efficiency and navigating complex global supply chains positions him as a prominent figure in the maritime industry. Turloch continues to shape the future of port intelligence, ensuring that S&P Global remains at the forefront of maritime analytics while making a meaningful impact on the industry.