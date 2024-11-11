Mohsin Ali Khan

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director – CIQ Solutions Business Development
Mohsin is a Director in the CIQ Solutions Business Development team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He works closely with Financial Institutions across EMEA to help drive efficiency and effectiveness in their workflows through adoption of Capital IQ Pro. Driving the growth strategy, his responsibilities include strategy and planning, generating thought leadership, and designing go-to-market plans for Capital IQ Pro.