Senior Director, Credit & Risk Solutions

Mo Liang joined the Analytical Services team in August 2023 and is currently leading the team on credit risk modelling, resource augmentation, and digital transformation advisory services at S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Bringing more than 13 years of industry experience with him in credit risk management, climate risk management, and financial modelling, Mo Liang held a number of risk management positions in large international financial institutions including HSBC Group, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ Bank, served in various roles including corporate scorecard development, model validation, model risk management, credit decisioning portfolio optimization, credit and lending optimization, digital transformation, etc. He has extensive modelling experience in credit risk A-IRB models, IFRS9 models, transition risk models, physical risk models, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing. Prior to joining S&P Global, he was working in the capacity of associate director at KPMG risk consulting line where he led and successfully delivered 20 engagements serving clients from banks, insurance companies, security firms, asset managers, and government entities.



Mo’s university degrees include a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with Honors, in Actuarial Studies from the Melbourne University, Victoria, Australia. Mo is fluent in Chinese and English.