Senior Vice President, Sports, The CW Network

Mike Perman oversees all strategy, programming, and media rights on behalf of CW Sports. Perman brings more than 20 years of experience with three globally acclaimed sports media brands to his new role, serving most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Media Rights, at Aggregate Sports, a media agency working with premier sports properties to increase their value, generate revenue, and negotiate media rights agreements. Previously, Perman was Vice President Programming, NBC Sports Group, where he oversaw acquisitions, program planning, and scheduling for NBC and NBCSN, including several tent-pole properties such as NASCAR, the National Hockey League, IndyCar, and the Tour de France. Prior to the merger between Comcast and NBC Universal, Perman served as Director of Scheduling for the Comcast-owned cable sports channel, where he managed the network’s relationships with the UFC, boxing, and college sports. Prior to NBC Sports, Perman served as Director, International Programming, at the National Basketball Association, where he was responsible for creating and overseeing the day-to-day operations of NBA TV International and the scheduling of NBA programming around the world. Perman also played an instrumental role in building the NBA brand on a global basis. Perman has a Bachelors’ Degree from Ithaca College.