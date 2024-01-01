Miguel Acosta

Consulting Manager, Energy Transition and Critical Minerals Consulting

Miguel is a Consulting Manager in the Critical Minerals and Energy Transition practice at S&P Global. He brings over 9 years of experience in the energy and commodities space, with a strong track record of leading and delivering complex consulting projects. His work spans a diverse client base, including banks, governments, energy companies, and international organizations.

Miguel served as a project manager and co-author of Copper in the Age of AI, a widely cited, in-depth public study on the demand and supply of copper and its numerous drivers. He has also helped develop structural cost models across different critical minerals. Beyond the metals space, Miguel has worked on decarbonization strategies, clean tech supply chains, and emissions benchmarking. Before joining S&P Global, Miguel was a Managing Consultant at Wood Mackenzie, where he worked across different commodity spaces. He holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Columbia University and a BA from ITESM.