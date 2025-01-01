Head of Sell-Side, Editorial and Insights in the Data & Research

Michelle Veloce is Head of Sell-Side, Editorial and Insights in the Data & Research business unit at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

She leads the strategic direction and implementation of initiatives that support the execution of revenue growth and client retention strategies for the Sell-Side client segment, collectively, a business that represents a third of the business unit revenues. She is also responsible for the Market Intelligence Editorial and Research teams, a global team responsible for proprietary insights available in Capital IQ Pro.



Michelle is known as a results-driven leader who is collaborative and an effective communicator. She also brings a focused and disciplined approach to product management and go-to-market that ensure the firm’s continued leadership in the market.

Prior to this role, Michelle held business development responsibilities for the Capital IQ platforms, product management responsibilities for the Investment Banking & Private Equity segments and for the company’s Markets & Deals product line of SNL, where she drove the growth and retention of revenue of its core businesses: Financial Institutions, Energy, Real Estate, Media & Communications, and Metals & Mining.



Michelle has a BA in Business Administration and Psychology from Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She is based in New York City, USA.