Michelle Cheong

Michelle P Cheong is Head of CreditPro® Product, Credit Solutions, where she owns product development, quality assurance, strategy, go to market, thought leadership and customer experience globally. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Michelle was a portfolio manager in Barclays Global Investors, State Street Global Advisors and Goldman Sachs Asset Management with responsibility of AUM up to USD 1bn; where she focused on alpha, portfolio construction and risk research. Michelle has a Bachelors in Mathematics and Economics (with Distinction) and Masters in Financial Engineering from Cornell University. She has also completed the All But Dissertation at the Ph.D. program in Finance at Nanyang Business School, Singapore.