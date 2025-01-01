Michael Stone

Director, North American Product Services Head for OTC Derivatives Data

Prior to joining S&P Global, Michael held leadership positions at Prism Valuation, an independent valuations firm specializing in hard-to-value assets, including roles as Head of Market Data and Head of Process. Following Prism's acquisition by Markit (later IHS Markit) and subsequent merger with S&P Global, Michael has served with the OTC Derivatives Data product as North American Operational Head. In this role, he leads regional client engagements, is accountable for daily production management, and focuses on process design and optimization across equity, rates, FX, and commodity asset classes.

Michael graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Science, double majoring in Physics and Mathematics.