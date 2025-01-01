Analyst, Equity Research/ Fixed Income

Michael Johnson is a Research Analyst covering the U.S. Sports industry within the Telecommunications, Media and Technology (Kagan) research group.

His areas of expertise includes the financial analysis of professional sports leagues and teams, major domestic sports media companies, and regional sports networks. Mr. Johnson’s primary deliverables are qualitative and quantitative analysis of media rights deals for U.S.-based professional leagues and teams, along with research included in the annual Global Sports Report and quarterly Business of Sports industry overviews. Mr. Johnson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from SUNY Fredonia and a Master’s degree in Business from Elmira College.