Senior Director, Analytical Services

Metin is a senior credit risk and financial risk expert with over 18 years of experience spanning regulatory compliance, scenario analysis, and emerging risk management. Currently leading initiatives at S&P Global, he specializes in translating complex methodologies in credit, ESG, climate, and digital asset risks into actionable insights for industry stakeholders. With a career spanning S&P Global Market Intelligence, Moody’s Analytics, CRISIL, and Ford Credit Europe, Metin combines deep analytical expertise with a practical understanding of global financial markets. He regularly writes on stress testing, risk analytics, and forward-looking risk management, sharing insights that help organizations navigate evolving market and sustainability challenges. Metin holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and has earned the CFA, FRM, and SCR certifications, reflecting strong technical foundation and commitment to excellence in financial risk management.