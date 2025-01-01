S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Market Development, RatingsDirect®
Meredith Beddow is a Market Development lead at S&P Global Market Intelligence in the Credit & Risk Solutions division.
Previously, Meredith was responsible for content strategy for RatingsDirect® the flagship desktop of S&P Global Ratings content – now available on Capital IQ Pro. She has over 15 years providing data and insight offerings to customers.