S&P Global Market Intelligence

Meredith Beddow

Head of Market Development, RatingsDirect®

Meredith Beddow is a Market Development lead at S&P Global Market Intelligence in the Credit & Risk Solutions division.

Previously, Meredith was responsible for content strategy for RatingsDirect® the flagship desktop of S&P Global Ratings content – now available on Capital IQ Pro. She has over 15 years providing data and insight offerings to customers.