Associate Director, SBPT Forecast

Anuar Mendez joined S&P Global in November 2024. He is part of the Automotive Planning Solutions team, where he analyzes long-term electrification planning for North America.

He has over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, having previously worked in areas such as sales planning, marketing, industry analysis, and forecasting. Before joining S&P Global, he worked for a Korean OEM, where he oversaw the production, product configuration, pricing, and electrification strategy for the Mexican market.

Anuar is responsible for the sales-based powertrain forecast for North America, Mexico, and Brazil, identifying changes and trends in the market that can impact the sales forecast.

Anuar holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, with a master’s degree of business administration.