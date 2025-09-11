Associate Director

Megan O’Dowd is an Associate Director at S&P Global Ratings and primary analyst covering a diverse portfolio of credits including property-casualty, title, multi-line, bond, and insurance services.

Prior to joining S&P in 2021, Megan worked at AXIS Capital, where she focused on financial planning and analysis for the reinsurance segment. Before joining AXIS Capital, Megan worked at Willis Re as an analyst on the Financial Advisory & Strategy team where she prepared industry research and advised clients on capital management in relation to AM Best ratings.

Megan received her undergraduate degree in Finance and Risk Management & Insurance from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.