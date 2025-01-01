Product Owner, Corporate Action

Meenakshi Jain is responsible for product strategy and design initiatives within the Capital Markets business at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She focuses on client engagement, innovation, and delivering user-centric solutions that enhance the experience across financial data platforms. She has 11+ years of experience in product management and design, with deep expertise in building intuitive, scalable products for the financial services sector.

Meenakshi previously worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), contributing to strategic initiatives across capital markets and data-driven product development, and has spent the last 4.5 years at S&P Global driving client-centric product innovation.

Meenakshi holds extensive expertise in product design and management, with a passion for creating solutions that align with business strategy and client requirements. She holds a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Computer Science.