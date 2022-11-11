Head of Services for Regulatory & Compliance

Sam is currently serving as the European Head of Managed Services for the Network and Regulatory Solutions business at S&P Global Market Intelligence; working to bring together S&P Data, Technology and Resources to deliver best in class execution for our clients. In his former role in a global consultancy, Sam was responsible for the establishment, growth and ongoing management of UK nearshore operational centres. Sam managed the regional office for 3 years before returning to London to run the Global Accounts Team, overseeing client engagement for all sell-side clients. Sam brings extensive experience in establishing and running operational functions with a particular focus on regulatory delivery, most notably KYC and Transaction Reporting.



