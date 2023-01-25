Executive Director and Global Head of Private Equity, Real Assets & Valuations, iLEVEL

Christina McNamara is an Executive Director and Global Head of Private Equity, Real Assets & Valuations within the iLEVEL business at S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, she is commercially responsible for leading the firm’s private equity, real asset and general partner strategy across iLEVEL’s portfolio monitoring solutions, as well as driving the global strategy for private valuations software.

Christina has held multiple senior commercial leadership roles across S&P Global Market Intelligence, where she has consistently been responsible for setting and executing commercial strategy across a diverse portfolio of products and services. Her focus has been on delivering best-in-class client experiences and scalable solutions for the evolving needs of institutional investors, asset managers and financial institutions.

Prior to joining iLEVEL, Christina was part of the S&P Global Market Intelligence Lending Solutions business, where she focused on private credit strategy and clients. Earlier in her career, she served as Executive Director and Global Head of Due Diligence within the firm’s Tax Solutions group, and Commercial Lead for Investor Onboarding. During this time, she worked extensively with global financial institutions on client onboarding, lifecycle management and regulatory compliance, with deep expertise in U.S. tax regimes including FATCA and QI, as well as OECD CRS initiatives, specializing in technology-enabled implementations and automation.

Christina was based in Singapore from 2014 to 2020, where she led S&P Global Market Intelligence’s tax consulting practice and client due diligence solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. She has been a frequent speaker at global industry events and has participated in regulatory and industry consultations related to automatic exchange of information (AEOI).

Prior to joining S&P Global, Christina was a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.