Thomas McCartin is a senior economist with the Pricing and Purchasing service at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Tommy is working on analysis and forecasts for the electronic components sector and managing the monthly Commodity Price Watch report. He previously has covered the building materials, machinery, and energy sectors.

Tommy received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Maryland, United States, and his Master of Arts in economics from American University, Washington, D.C. Previously, he worked as a regional economist at Moody's Analytics.