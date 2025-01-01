Matthew Quale

President, Digital Banking

Matt Quale serves as President, Digital Banking at Forbright Bank. He holds decades of experience working at the highest levels of the intersection of consumer experience, technology, and financial services.



Previously, Matt served as head of consumer banking, sales enablement, and marketing for Texas Capital Bank and concurrently president of Bask Bank, Texas Capital Bank's direct-to-consumer digital bank, and has served as the interim head of technology. He brings 20 years of expertise in strategic business strategy, sales and marketing, and product development to this role.



Before joining Texas Capital Bank, Quale was chief marketing officer at Brighthouse Financial, a publicly traded consumer financial services company and spinoff of parent company MetLife. He led the launch of the Brighthouse Financial brand in 2017 and established, formed, and directed the company's marketing group. He also was head of U.S. retail marketing at MetLife from 2013 to 2017, where his team supported annuity, life, and disability insurance products across various channels. He also led cross-sell initiatives for MetLife's Premier Client Group, looking to deepen product relevance with existing customers.



From 2010 to 2013, Quale worked at American Express in two roles: vice president, Sales Strategy and Enablement for Global Merchant Services and vice president, Strategy, Office of the Vice Chairman (COO). While at American Express, he played a crucial role in defining the merchant services business's strategic plan and redefining the CRM capabilities and organizational responsibilities to drive efficiency for the sales organization.



Quale's experience in strategy, brand management, and marketing is derived from his work for internationally recognized companies such as WebMD, McKinsey, ConAgra, Coca-Cola, and General Mills. He has transformed multiple organizations through strategic initiatives to create high-performing teams and deliver profitable revenues.



Quale holds a bachelor's degree in history from Princeton University and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California in Los Angeles.