Executive Director, Product Management

Matthew Derwin is an Executive Director on the Equity Product team at S&P Global, with 14 years of experience in Capital Markets Product Management. He has been instrumental in designing key bookbuilding workflow solutions and has led multiple global client implementations for both Syndicate and Sales desks. Matt specializes in solving complex problems with intuitive and streamlined solutions. He is currently driving the implementation of Gen-AI solutions within the Equity product suite. Matthew graduated from Bryant University with a degree in Finance, where he was also the captain of the Division 1 NCAA Men's swim team.