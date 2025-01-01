Business Manager for Buyside Solutions, Bloomberg

Matthew is a Business Manager for Buyside Solutions at Bloomberg focused on OEMS solutions for the Buyside. He has been working in the financial services industry for 30 years initially within Investment Management at INVESCO Global and Investec Asset Management followed by 13 years building the OMS provider thinkFolio which was acquired by IHS Markit Group in 2013. His focus throughout his career has been on cross-asset Order and Execution management. He has considerable experience of the full buy-side workflow re-imagining electronic trading and the associated business process changes. Matthew has previously held roles at FlexTrade & FactSet working in Fixed Income Product Development of OMS & EMS solutions.