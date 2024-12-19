Director, Securities Finance

Matt Chessum is a director within the securities finance team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Previously, for over ten years, Matt was an Investment Director at abrdn where his main responsibilities included overseeing the securities lending activity and the management of GBP denominated Money Market mandates.



Matt also worked at BNP Paribas Securities Services as a securities lending trader as well as Barclays Global investors and BNP Paribas Securities Services in Paris, as a member of the securities lending back and middle office teams. His main responsibilities included settlements, collateral management and reconciliations.



Matt is a former member of the Bank of England's securities lending committee and a former board member of the International Securities Lending Association (ISLA).



Matt has a BA (Hons) in European Business from the University of Portsmouth and a Maitrise from the École Supérieure de commerce in Bordeaux.