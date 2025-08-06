Senior Analyst - Geopolitics and International Affairs team

Matt Blundell is a Senior Analyst in the Geopolitics and International Affairs team at S&P Global Commodity Insights in Mexico City. In this role, he analyzes geopolitical developments and their intersections with commodity markets, supply chains, and industrial strategies. He also works on the coordination of Commodity Insights’ business strategies for Latin American markets.

Previously, Matt worked for the Australian Government in Australia, France, and Mexico, addressing a range of economic, political, trade and security issues. Most recently, he led business development for Baker McKenzie’s Latin American energy, mining, and infrastructure portfolio. He holds a Master of International Relations from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Canberra.