Massimo Falcioni

Chief Competitiveness Officer, Abu Dhabi Investment Office

He leads the organization's efforts to grow and diversify Abu Dhabi’s economy through private-sector investments. He also oversees strategic initiatives that accelerate innovation and financial services development contributing to the economic diversification of the emirate and enhancing its reputation on the world stage. Massimo previously held the role of Chief Executive Officer at UAE Federal Company Etihad Credit Insurance, where he established and led the national export credit agency, helping accelerate the UAE’s economic non-oil diversification by supporting exports and re-exports of goods, services, and capital.