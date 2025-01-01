Senior Research Analyst, North America Light Vehicle Powertrain Forecasting

David Martinez is a Senior Research Analyst within the North America Light Vehicle Powertrain Forecasting team at S&P Global Mobility.

He conducts comprehensive research on automotive technologies, engines, transmissions, and advanced electrification systems, as well as regional product launches and production OEM production strategies. Additionally, David monitors consumer preferences, trends, and government incentives.

Before joining S&P Global, David accumulated over eight years of experience in product development roles at two of the three major U.S. OEMs, primarily focused on Powertrain components.