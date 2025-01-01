Martina Hadzialic

Head of Pacific, Climate and Sustainability Services

Martina is a seasoned professional in sustainability and corporate finance, currently leading the Pacific Climate and Sustainability Services team at S&P Global. In her role, she provides expert guidance to corporates and financial institutions, helping them navigate the complexities of sustainability regulations and ESG strategy development. Prior to joining S&P Global, Martina honed her skills in Project Finance Advisory at UniCredit, within their Corporate Investment Banking division, as well as Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and Debt Capital Markets (DCM).