Martin Foo

Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings

Martin Foo is a Director and Lead Analyst in the Sovereign and International Public Finance practice at S&P Global Ratings. Based in Melbourne, Martin is responsible for the credit ratings on a number of governments (sovereign, state and local), universities, social housing providers, and public-sector funding agencies in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific region.   