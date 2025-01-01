S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings
Martin Foo is a Director and Lead Analyst in the Sovereign and International Public Finance practice at S&P Global Ratings. Based in Melbourne, Martin is responsible for the credit ratings on a number of governments (sovereign, state and local), universities, social housing providers, and public-sector funding agencies in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific region.