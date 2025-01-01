S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Executive Director, Desktop Business Development
Mark Moss is an Executive Director at S&P Global, leading the Capital IQ Solutions business unit across EMEA financial institutions. With 20 years in financial intelligence, including roles at London Stock Exchange Group and Dealogic, Mark excels in strategic leadership, aligning functions, and driving product innovation. He holds a BA in Economics and an MSc in Finance, and is dedicated to integrity, collaboration, and value creation for clients