Mark Kanaly is co-chair of Alston & Bird’s Corporate Area, which includes its Corporate & Securities, Finance, Financial Services, Health Care, and Real Estate groups. Previously, Mark served as chair of the firm’s Partners Committee and chair of the firm’s Financial Services & Products Group. He represents corporate clients, with a focus on players in the financial services arena. Mark assists these companies with mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, public and private capital raising transactions, corporate governance, and a host of related regulatory matters.

Throughout the economic cycle, Mark has worked on some of the most innovative and recognized transactions in the country. Additionally, he regularly counsels boards of directors regarding strategic planning, regulatory entanglements, and internal corporate governance matters.

Mark is a nationally recognized speaker on various corporate topics, and his comments are regularly covered in the business press. Mark is listed as a leading attorney for Banking & Finance: Regulatory in Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business. He is also recognized by The Best Lawyers in America , for his work in Banking & Finance, Corporate, and Securities/Capital Markets Law, as well as being listed as Atlanta “Lawyer of the Year” for his work in Financial Services Regulation Law for 2025.