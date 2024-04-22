Director, Global Head of Metals Markets, Metals & Mining Research

Mark Ferguson is the Global Head of Metals Markets with the Metals & Mining Research group at S&P Global Energy. Having worked for previous iterations of the division since 2004, he has extensive experience in producing exploration and supply-side studies and topical research for the metals & mining sector.

He currently leads the metals markets team providing clients with 10-year forecasts for supply, demand and prices, across a suite of ferrous and non-ferrous commodities. Amid shifting government policies, trade flows, macroeconomic trends, and uncertain energy transition efforts, he guides the team’s responsive research in support of the global metals and mining industry.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology/Geography from Saint Mary’s University, and an MSc in Earth Sciences from Dalhousie University.