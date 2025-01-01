Principal Research Analyst

Mark is a Principal Research Analyst in the S&P Global 451 Research Analyst team based in Denver, Colorado, USA. He focuses on cyber security with an emphasis on security operations and AI/ML. Mark has over 20 years of cyber security experience, a decade in software development, and many years in computer networking.



Before joining S&P Global in 2022, Mark spent 12.5 years at IBM including three years in BigFix endpoint management product marketing, four years as a QRadar SIEM product manager, and six years leading security sales enablement across IBM’s $1Bn threat management product family. He also spent 4 years as an industry analyst at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).



In his time at S&P, Mark has delivered go-to-market projects and contributed to S&P’s 451 Research team in areas including SIEM, secure access service edge (SASE), network security, private key infrastructures (PKIs), AI, continuous security validation, and threat modeling.



Mark holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Metropolitan State University of Denver with an emphasis on electronics engineering technology and is an ISC2 Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). He also jokes that he holds an “MBA from the school of entrepreneurial hard knocks” gained in his five years as an equity partner in a Boulder, Colorado-based software firm.