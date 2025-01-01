Marissa Waldman

Chief Excellence Officer

Marissa, a respected industry executive in the leadership development realm, challenges our thinking and blind acceptance of outdated leadership and business practices.

As the Chief Excellence Officer of Leaderology (an INC 5000 company), Marissa's commitment knows no bounds. She is an unwavering advocate for her clients and an invaluable asset to the HR and business community. When she's not charting new frontiers in leadership, you can often catch her savoring iced tea while engaged in profound discussions with colleagues in the community. With an unwavering belief that fearlessly authentic leaders have the power to change the world, she's set Leaderology on a mission to nurture these trailblazers within corporate landscapes.