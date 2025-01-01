Research Associate, FI Research

Marissa Ramos is a Research Associate for Global Financial Institutions at the Financial Institutions Research Team for S&P Global Market Intelligence. Her work involves data-driven research that covers banking sectors in the Asia-Pacific and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions, utilizing a wide variety of datasets primarily available in S&P Global products. Before joining S&P, Marissa was a researcher at a Philippine news publication covering the national economy, banking, and corporate sectors. Marissa holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of the Philippines.