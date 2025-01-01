Marina Ebrubah

Head of KYC Operations, Man Group

Marina joined Man Group in 2017, she is a senior manager within Man Group’s Global Financial Crime Compliance team managing regulatory changes and protecting the firm from Financial Crime risk.

Marina is also the Chair of Man Group’s London Diversity and Inclusion Working Group, and a founding member of the firm’s Black employees network, BEAM. In these roles, Marina works closely with senior leaders from across the business to set and implement the firm’s D&I strategy. She contributes her passion to the broader asset management industry, through her contribution to the monthly mentoring circles by ‘Talk About Black’, which was established by the Diversity Project.

Prior to Man Group, Marina worked at JP Morgan for 8 years in Private Equity and Real Estate Accounting.

In 2020, Marina featured on EMpower’s 100 Ethnic Minority Future Leaders #44.