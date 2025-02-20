Numchai Malajai

Senior Research Analyst, ASEAN Light Vehicle Production Forecast

Numchai is responsible for the light vehicle production forecasting across Southeast Asia region (ASEAN), including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Prior to S&P Global Mobility, Numchai worked as a senior powertrain project engineer at Nissan Motor Asia Pacific in Thailand for 5 years where he managed the project control and development of gasoline and diesel engine for Nissan in Thailand and South Africa.

Numchai obtains a Bachelor’s Degree in Automotive Engineering from Thammasat University in Thailand.