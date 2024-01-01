Madhu Gupta

Business Analyst & Product Consultant - Corporate Actions and Post trade processing

I am a seasoned capital markets professional with over 21 years of corporate experience, specializing in end-to-end corporate actions and post-trade processing products.

In my current role as a Business Analyst and Product Consultant, I work closely with business and technology stakeholders to define product strategy, translate complex business requirements, and support the delivery of robust post-trade and corporate actions solutions.

I bring deep domain expertise across the corporate actions lifecycle and have contributed to the design, enhancement, and implementation of multiple post-trade processing products throughout her career.

With a strong background in capital markets and product consulting, I combine hands-on industry experience with a strategic, solution-oriented mindset.