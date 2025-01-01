Founder and CEO

Mac Thompson, Founder and President, White Clay

Mac Thompson is founder and CEO of White Clay, a fintech company that builds deeper and more profitable relationships.

Thompson’s more than 25 years of banking experience includes leadership roles with Bank of America, Chase, and regional and community banks where he specialized in growing revenue, improving customer experience, and increasing shareholder value.

He teaches courses on Bank Pricing, Profitability, and Data Analytics at the ABA’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking School at Wharton.

With great passion for his community, he has served on the boards of several organizations, including Actors Theatre, Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, Story Avenue Park, Transylvania University, and The Fund for the Arts.