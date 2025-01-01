Product Manager - Kensho

Lupe Carino is a Product Manager at Kensho. She leads the development and productionalization of Kensho applications within S&P's Capital IQ Pro platform as well as Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions. She has a passion for creating innovative solutions and is responsible for translating complex concepts into user-friendly and market-ready products that address customer needs and drive business growth.

Before joining Kensho, Lupe was an Associate Product Manager at Wayfair where she focused on building products for media asset production and management and was an Analyst at a fashion retail company.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Entrepreneurship from Babson College