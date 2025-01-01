Executive Director and Global Head of Vendor Due Diligence, KY3P®

Luke Nordlie joined KY3P®, S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2023 with the TruSight acquisition and leads the commercial and strategic development of vendor due diligence products and methodology. Prior to joining, he served as the Revenue Officer at TruSight and was a Senior Manager in Crowe Horwath’s Risk Consulting Services practice providing information technology and third-party risk services to the financial services industry.



Luke has over 15 years of experience providing information technology and third-party risk services to the financial services industry. Luke’s expertise includes leading a diversified portfolio of regional and national financial institutions through regulatory and industry standard challenges. Based on a strong understanding of regulatory expectations, risk management and program design, Luke has provided consulting and advisory services to more than 50 financial services companies. Before that, Luke was a lead in JPMorgan Chase Bank’s Third Party Office specializing in Information Systems and Application Security assessments.



Luke Nordlie holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems with a focus on Information Security Auditing Controls from Bowling Green State University.