S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Buy Side Risk, Financial Risk Analytics
Luke Armstrong is Buy Side Risk Product Manager at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He has a decade of experience in buy side risk management working at CQS and Bluebay Asset Management. As product manager, he is responsible for the design and build of S&P Global Market Intelligence's next generation buy side risk management platform. Luke holds a BEng in Aerospace Engineering with first class honours from the University of Southampton.