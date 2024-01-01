Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Luke Armstrong

Head of Buy Side Risk, Financial Risk Analytics

Luke Armstrong is Buy Side Risk Product Manager at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He has a decade of experience in buy side risk management working at CQS and Bluebay Asset Management. As product manager, he is responsible for the design and build of S&P Global Market Intelligence's next generation buy side risk management platform. Luke holds a BEng in Aerospace Engineering with first class honours from the University of Southampton. 