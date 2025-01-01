Luisa Nastari

Sustainability Director

Currently the Superintendent of Sustainability at Copel, directly involved in Copel's ESG strategy. Graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Paraná, with a specialization in Environmental Management in Industry, an MBA in Leadership and Business Management, and a specialization in Corporate Sustainability: ESG Strategies in Operations. I have been working for 25 years in areas related to sustainability, coordinating sustainability assessment processes such as ISE B3, CSA (Dow Jones), CDP, and preparing Integrated Reports. I have also coordinated various licensing processes and socio-environmental management of energy generation and transmission projects. Currently, I am a guest lecturer in postgraduate courses related to ESG themes at PUC PR and UFPR.