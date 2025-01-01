Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

COPEL

Luisa Nastari

Sustainability Director

Currently the Superintendent of Sustainability at Copel, directly involved in Copel's ESG strategy. Graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Paraná, with a specialization in Environmental Management in Industry, an MBA in Leadership and Business Management, and a specialization in Corporate Sustainability: ESG Strategies in Operations. I have been working for 25 years in areas related to sustainability, coordinating sustainability assessment processes such as ISE B3, CSA (Dow Jones), CDP, and preparing Integrated Reports. I have also coordinated various licensing processes and socio-environmental management of energy generation and transmission projects. Currently, I am a guest lecturer in postgraduate courses related to ESG themes at PUC PR and UFPR.