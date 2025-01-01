Luciano Sobral

Chief Economist and Partner

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lrsobral/

Luciano is Chief Economist (since 2020) and Partner (since 2021) at Neo Investimentos in São Paulo, Brazil. He previously worked as a Senior Economist at Banco Santander, covering the Brazilian economy both on the buy-side (proprietary and market making desks) and on the sell-side (global institutional and corporate clients). Before that, he was a partner and portfolio manager (global macro) at Fram Capital. He started his career in 2001 also at Santander, as a middle office analyst at the bank’s treasury department.

Luciano holds a Masters in public administration/international development from Harvard University (as a Jorge Paulo Lemann Fellow) and a Bachelor in economics from the University of São Paulo.