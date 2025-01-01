S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Private Market Valuations
Luca Blasi leads a team of traded risk valuation and trading controls specialists at the Bank of England. His responsibilities cover valuation, product control and trading controls (front, middle and back office) of major investment banks trading operation in the UK. Previously he held international senior leadership positions in investment banking and financial advisory.
