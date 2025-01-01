Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Luca Blasi, PhD FRM

Head of Private Market Valuations

Luca Blasi leads a team of traded risk valuation and trading controls specialists at the Bank of England. His responsibilities cover valuation, product control and trading controls (front, middle and back office) of major investment banks trading operation in the UK. Previously he held international senior leadership positions in investment banking and financial advisory.

