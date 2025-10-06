Managing Director and Head of Investment, Liquidity & Credit Risk, EMEA & APAC

Lu Li, Managing Director at Nuveen, leads the investment, liquidity as well as credit risk function for the EMEA & APAC business across all asset classes. She has over 19 years of experience in the financial services industry, with her distinctive expertise in private markets. In her current role, Lu provides risk advisory and oversight on key investment strategy and transactions; embeds effective risk management framework to drive better business decision making. noten

Lu is a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants, also serves as a member on the RICS Global Investment Risk Forum. Lu is fluent in English and Mandarin.