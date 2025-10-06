S&P Global Offerings
Nuveen
Managing Director and Head of Investment, Liquidity & Credit Risk, EMEA & APAC
Lu Li, Managing Director at Nuveen, leads the investment, liquidity as well as credit risk function for the EMEA & APAC business across all asset classes. She has over 19 years of experience in the financial services industry, with her distinctive expertise in private markets. In her current role, Lu provides risk advisory and oversight on key investment strategy and transactions; embeds effective risk management framework to drive better business decision making. noten
Lu is a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants, also serves as a member on the RICS Global Investment Risk Forum. Lu is fluent in English and Mandarin.