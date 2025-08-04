Louis McConaghy

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Fixed Income | Product Consultant
Louis supports European buy- and sell-side clients with innovative product solutions that enhance workflows and deliver efficiency. His client-facing role includes providing strategic insights, demos, and support to ensure effective adoption of our tools. With a collaborative style and strong market knowledge.
Louis is a trusted advisor for navigating the evolving fixed income landscape.