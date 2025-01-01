Louis Kuijs

Chief Economist, Asia-Pacific

Louis leads the Asia Pacific macro team and its research, forecasts and views. He contributes to S&P Global Ratings’ macro-credit narrative and represents the firm in events, conferences, and the media, delivering insights and thought leadership to the marketplace.

Before joining S&P Global Ratings in 2022, Louis held senior positions in both the public and private sectors, including at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, the World Bank in Beijing, and at the Royal Bank of Scotland and Oxford Economics in Hong Kong. While with the World Bank, he led the China Quarterly Update, headed the Bank’s mid-term review of China’s 11th Five Year Plan, and led research on China’s saving and investment, rebalancing, and long-term growth and structural change.

Louis is a well-known observer of China’s economy and contributes regularly to the international media on China and Asia.